State polls: No development in T’ganu if PAS continues to govern - Ahmad Said

MARANG: Terengganu will follow in the footsteps of its neighbour, Kelantan, which is backward in various aspects if PAS continues to have the mandate to govern the state in the upcoming state elections, said Terengganu Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said.

He said this was because Terengganu hasn’t seen any significant changes or progress since PAS took over the state from BN in the 14th General Election.

“No development, nothing (under PAS’ leadership). The people of Kelantan have no issue with this because they can look for jobs in Kuala Lumpur, however, the people of Terengganu do not like going out (of the state to find jobs). Look at Kelantan, the water issue has not been resolved for nearly 30 years,” he said.

“In GE15 (15th General Election), the people gave PAS the chance with an 8-0 victory (winning all the Terengganu parliamentary seats), and what did they get? There are no ministers or deputy ministers from this state, and there is no allocation for the state. Who loses? The people lose with no development,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after launching the Terengganu BN state election machinery, at Dataran Seri Limbat, here last night.

According to Ahmad Said, the people of Terengganu will enjoy greater benefits, especially in terms of development allocations, if the state government is aligned with the federal government.

“That is why we want the people of Terengganu to (vote for) change in this state election and give the mandate to BN. We have many things planned...what have the people of Marang gotten from PAS rule in Terengganu, despite having two menteri besar from Marang (Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar)?

“We hope that voters are aware of this matter and will no longer fall for (money politics). We want development for Terengganu which has great tourism potential,” he said.

On the distribution of seats between BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the state, Ahmad Said, who is also the incumbent Kijal assemblyman, said the final decision has not yet been made by the party leadership.

Earlier, Ahmad Said was reported in the media as saying that negotiations among the parties in the unity government on the seat distribution at the state level for the 32 Terengganu state constituencies had been held three times before being handed over to the party’s top leadership to decide.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) elections director Ahmad Sabri Ali was previously reported to have asked BN to consider seven state assembly seats for PKR to contest in the upcoming state elections. - Bernama