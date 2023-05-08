State Polls: Outstation voters key to determining next Kelantan State Gov’t

KOTA BHARU: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has described outstation Kelantanese voters as key to determining the next state government in the upcoming state election on Aug 12.

Amanah vice president Adly Zahari said based on previous analyses, the people of Kelantan had long rejected the existing government, and it was not impossible for the parties under the Unity Government to be given the mandate to lead the state.

He said the people of Kelantan were longing for a change, considering that the current government was making life difficult for the people, especially with regard to the ongoing water issue, land issues and job opportunities for the people in the state.

“The challenge in Kelantan is the outstation voters who do not live in the state, while this is the best time for the people of Kelantan to make a change to develop the state in line with the aspirations of the Unity Government.

“In fact, I know that the Kelantan government actually did not dissolve the state assembly in the 15th General Election (GE) because they knew and were not confident that they would win if they dissolved it at the time,“ he said.

Adly, who is also the Deputy Minister of Defence, was speaking to reporters after opening the 54th State Representatives Conference of the Kelantan MAF Veterans Association at the Kota Bharu Industrial Training Institute (ILPKB) in Pengkalan Chepa here, today.

The Election Commission (EC) has set for state elections in Kelantan, Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan to be held simultaneously on Aug 12, while early voting is on Aug 8.-Bernama