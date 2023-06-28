State polls: PAS admits difficulty in meeting 30% target of youth candidates

MARANG: PAS has admitted that the party is facing difficulties in meeting the 30 per cent target of youth candidates for the upcoming state elections (PRN) in the six states.

Its Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said for the state polls this time around, only 10 per cent of youth candidates would be fielded.

“Though in his policy speech a few years ago, the PAS president said the target is 30 per cent of young candidates, I don’t think this can be achieved in terms of new faces or youth candidates... getting 10 per cent will still be okay.

“We hope to be able to field as many young people as possible and they don’t have to be from among PAS Youth members. However, this is subject to the leadership’s decision and of course they will want winnable candidates.”

He said this to reporters after the launch of Terengganu PAS Youth’s election machinery here last night, which was officiated by PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

The Pasir Mas Member of Parliament said that although having more young candidates will make young voters feel more valued, fielding winnable candidates will be the main factor in the selection of candidates in an area.

Meanwhile, when asked about the Terengganu Election Court’s decision to invalidate Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim’s victory in the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat during the 15th general election (GE15), he said PAS respected the ruling.

“PAS will file an appeal and obtain a temporary order to retain the existing member of Parliament before the appeal is taken to the Federal Court, according to election laws,“ he said.

PAS Youth is prepared should a by-election be held for the seat won by Ahmad Amzad, he added.

Yesterday, the Terengganu Election Court annulled Ahmad Amzad's victory after finding that the petitioner, namely Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Mohd Zubir Embong, succeeded in proving that corruption had taken place with the aim of influencing voters in GE15. -Bernama