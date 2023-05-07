State polls: Pejuang still hopeful of joining PN camp

GEORGE TOWN: Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) is still hoping that Perikatan Nasional (PN) will consider its request to join or cooperate with the coalition for the upcoming state elections.

Its president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (pix) said Pejuang does not want to be perceived as spoilers who split the Malay votes, and as such, it feels that consolidating efforts towards securing those votes was the best approach for PN to face rivals Pakatan Harapan (PH) dan Barisan Nasional (BN).

He said Pejuang’s aim in contesting was not to dominate politics, have grand designs for top positions, or rule any of the states.

“We are aware of our limitations,” he told reporters here today, adding that PN’s response to the matter has been inconsistent prior to this latest request, but Pejuang remains hopeful of a favourable outcome.

Voters in Selangor, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang and Negeri Sembilan will go to the polls on Aug 12, following the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to hold simultaneous state elections in the six states. -Bernama