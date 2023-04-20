State polls: Penang DAP wants unity gov’t parties to defend their seats - Chow

GEORGE TOWN: Penang DAP wants parties in the Unity government to defend their seats in the state election this year.

State DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said today this had also been decided at the DAP central executive committee meeting yesterday.

“So (the DAP leadership of) all states participating in the state elections will have to use this principle to begin the negotiations, and with that, Penang UMNO has definitely got two incumbent seats (Permatang Berangan and Sungai Dua).

“So I think based on this principle, we will not request for their seats and likewise, it must be reciprocated,“ the Chief Minister told reporters at the launch of the Ancom Crop Care Penang Scholarship Programme here today.

As for who gets to contest the four state seats currently under Perikatan Nasional (PN), namely Seberang Jaya, Sungai Acheh, Bertam and Teluk Bahang, Chow, who is also Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, said that could be open for negotiations.

“The seats not won by PH in the previous election may be open for discussion,“ he said.

Penang has a total of 40 state seats and in the 2018 general election, PH secured 37 of them when Bersatu was still part of the coalition.

BN held two seats then while PAS had one, Penaga.

Meanwhile, Chow said there are approximately less than 80 days left before the dissolution of the Penang legislative assembly (DUN).

“From now until the dissolution there may be less than 80 days, but if we include the campaign period until the casting of votes, there will be approximately 100 days. These 100 days are very critical and important because all parties and candidates will level up their machinery for the state elections later,” he said.

Chow hoped that all matters related to seat negotiations can be finalised by then and that the selection process of DAP candidates will run smoothly. - Bernama