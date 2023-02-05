State polls: Penang PH, BN agree to avoid contesting against each other

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) have come to a consensus to avoid contesting against each other in the upcoming state election.

Penang PH chairman Chow Kon Yeow said negotiations between the two coalitions held yesterday focused solely on the 15 Malay-majority seats and several agreements were achieved.

“Both parties agreed to avoid any clashing of candidates and all would ensure a huge win in the elections,” he told reporters here today, adding that as the negotiations was only on Malay-majority seats, so BN also agreed to handle internal matters, including other component parties within its coalition.

He also said that although both parties agreed in principle that incumbents would be given the chance to defend their seats, consideration would be given depending on criteria as necessary.

As it was the first time the coalitions have held negotiations, Chow said that there were many other matters to discuss before the elections and that everything agreed upon at the discussion would be taken back to the respective parties for further refinement.

He clarified that all the seats that would be contested by PH-BN have yet to be finalised and discussions would be continued.

Yesterday’s discussions were attended by Chow, deputy chief minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman, state PH deputy chairman Datuk Dr Roslan Ahmad, state PH secretary Lim Hui Ying, state PH treasurer Goh Choon Aik and state PH communications and information director Dr Zaidi Zakaria while BN was represented by state Umno chairman Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir, deputy chairman Pengerusi Datuk Dr Shaik Hussein Mydin, secretary Datuk Shah Headan Ayoob Hussain Shah, treasurer Datuk Jeffri Salim, Penang BN secretary Datuk Omar Faudzar and national Umno election department chairman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

On parties’ requests for seats, Chow said it was too early to reveal such information and that negotiations were still ongoing.

Penang has 40 state seats, 37 of which are held by PH, including two seats won by Bersatu candidates when the party was still part of the coalition, while BN holds two seats and PAS one.

Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Terengganu chose not to dissolve their state assemblies in tandem with the 15th general election, and media outlets have reported that all six state leaderships have decided that the best time to dissolve their state assemblies would by the last two weeks of June. - Bernama