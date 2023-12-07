State polls: Penang Umno to contest six seats

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Umno will field candidates in six of the 40 State Legislative Assembly seats in the Penang State Election on August 12, said State Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir.

“So far, its has been confirmed Umno will contested six seats in Penang, that is, we will defend our two seats namely Permatang Berangan and Sungai Dua in the Tasek Gelugor parliamentary constituency and contest in Penaga and Bertam in the Kepala Batas parliamentary constituency.

“In addition, we will also contest in Sungai Acheh in the Nibong Tebal parliamentary constituency and Teluk Bahang in Balik Pulau (parliamentary constituency), which is the only seat Umno will be contesting on the island,“ he told Bernama.

He said that Penang Umno is currently shortlisting candidates who will contest in the election before he himself submits their names to the party leadership for selection.

“Three names for each seat will be submitted to the leadership soon, maybe in two or three days I will send them... in terms of candidates this time we will present new faces and young people especially from among Umno Youth.

“We are fielding young candidates because we want to bring renewal and I hope the voters can support Umno and the Unity Government parties in Penang and focus on the Malay majority areas. I believe that Umno can win five seats,“ he said.

The Election Commission (SPR) last Wednesday fixed Aug 12 for simultaneous elections in six states - Peanag, Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Terengganu. Nominations is on July 29 and early voting on Aug 8. - Bernama