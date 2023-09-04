State polls: PH, BN agree winning parties in GE14 to keep seats

GEORGE TOWN: Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) have agreed that parties that won seats during the 14th general election (GE14) will contest them again in the upcoming elections in six states.

PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail this consensus was agreed upon during preliminary discussions recently on seat allocations by PH and BN for the state polls.

“The first round of discussions has been completed and we agreed to include several parametres that guide matters involving seat allocations, among which is for the winning parties in the 14th general election to keep the seats (to contest).

“We expect the seat allocations to be completed before the nominations for all six states,” he told newsmen after attending a breaking of fast and MADANI ‘Penerapan Nilai-nilai Murni’ programme organised by the Home Ministry here yesterday.

Also present were Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh.

Saifuddin Nasution said this when asked about preparations and distribution of seats involving PH and BN ahead of the state elections in six states, namely Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Terengganu.

It had been reported that all six states have agreed to dissolve their respective state assemblies in the final two weeks of June to pave the way for state elections to be held.

Saifuddin Nasution said seat distribution discussions among PH parties were now ongoing at the state level based on decisions made by the PH secretariat.

“Meetings are being held in Kedah and Selangor while Penang and Negeri Sembilan will holding their meetings soon.

“I was in Terengganu two days ago where I gave a briefing on negotiation procedures and in a day or two I will be in Kelantan to do the same,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution added that should any party want additional seats but could not reach an agreement at the state level, the matter would then be resolved by the PH central leadership. - Bernama