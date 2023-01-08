State polls: PH-BN launch ‘Kita Selangor’ manifesto with five key pledges

SHAH ALAM: The Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance last night launched the ‘Kita Selangor’ manifesto offering five key pledges to the people of Selangor should they be chosen to lead the state for the next five years.

The key pledges are having a superior economy and quality education as catalysts for high-income employment opportunities; religion as a beacon and inspiration for a dignified life in Selangor; good and efficient government services; development that is sustainable, comfortable and livable; and Selangor being a compassionate state that defends the people’s interests.

Selangor PH chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the offers presented built on the continued success, excellence and prosperity experienced by Selangor over the past five years.

“The manifesto was carefully drafted by the Unity Team (comprising representatives from PKR, Amanah, DAP and UMNO) to further propel Selangor in the five years to come,“ he said during the launch of the manifesto and the introduction of the candidates representing the alliance here.

Also present were Selangor BN chairman Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin, Selangor Amanah chairman Izham Hashim and Selangor DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo.

Amirudin, who is also incumbent Selangor Menteri Besar, said that under the first pledge, the coalition had prepared 14 offers, among them being 100,000 high-paying job opportunities for the younger generation, making Selangor the main investment destination in Southeast Asia by establishing a third port at Pulau Carey through the cooperation of the Federal Government, and creating three new townships, namely in Sepang, Sabak Bernam and along the Klang River.

Other offers include giving RM200 book purchase vouchers to youths, offering industrial training opportunities with a payment of RM1,500 per month for 2,000 trainees and creating a Kita Selangor Digital Grant which aims to have 10,000 Kita Selangor Creative Ambassadors with an allocation of RM5 million for a period of five years.

Under the second pledge, he outlined nine offers including providing a fare and cost subsidies for performing Haj amounting to RM2,000 for 3,000 first-time pilgrims, increasing the allowance of imams and other mosque staff in stages as well as increasing allocations for the Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Sikh and Taoist communities for improving the infrastructure of non-Muslim houses of worship.

In terms of providing efficient services, he said the PH-BN alliance had formulated five offers, including fully digitalising government services, helping every business in Selangor to fully switch to a digital system and connecting the state government control centre with all local authorities in order to improve services and responsiveness.

A total of 12 offers were also made for the fourth pledge with regard to development, among others being the Kita Selangor housing initiative offering 200,000 units with three bedrooms and two bathrooms and comfortable facilities priced below RM250,000 for Selangorians, as well as financing from banking institutions.

Amirudin said under the same pledge, the alliance would also strengthen Akademi Merah Kuning with the Selangor football team aiming to become champions of the Malaysia Cup, SUKMA and Super League by 2025 and the AFC Cup in 2027.

For the 12 offers under the final pledge, Amirudin said the coalition aimed to expand the number of programmes under ‘Iltizam Selangor Penyayang’ from 46 to 60, register and train childminders and provide child care facilities in state government offices as well as those of local authorities, and offer incentives for the provision of care facilities at workplaces in the private sector.

Also offered is the Kita Selangor agriculture incentive of RM1,000 to farmers and padi growers including seeds, fertilisers, and better quality insecticides to increase agricultural yields, providing free Selangor Penyayang Ambulance services at all local authorities.

“These five key pledges were not drafted just like that. With the five objectives under the Kita Selangor manifesto, we offer 53 programmes and efforts to make Selangor a major player in the Southeast Asian region so that it can become one of the most advanced states in Asia,“ he said. - Bernama