State polls: PH-BN seat talks for Selangor completed - Amirudin

BANTING: Seat allocation negotiations between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) for the upcoming state election in Selangor have been completed, State PH chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said.

The Selangor Menteri Besar said it was now up to PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his BN counterpart Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to finalise the proposed candidacies.

“It is now in their (Anwar and Zahid’s) hands,” Amirudin told reporters after the official opening of the SplashMania Waterpark at Gamuda Cove here today.

Last week, Amirudin said seat allocation negotiations between PH and BN for state polls are expected to be completed after Hari Raya Aidiladha.

On today’s programme, he said the water theme park, with surrounding development and commercial areas, was the latest attraction in southern Selangor.

“This is what we want in southern Selangor and a good start for development, which at the same time is able to give an economic boost, increased income, job opportunities and investments to the state.

“I am confident that Selangor will continue to remain one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country and continue to increase our revenue from tourism,” he said.

The 6.47-hectare SplashMania water theme park developed by Gamuda Land was opened to the public since last February and offers 39 attractions, including 24 slides. - Bernama