State polls: PH-BN to launch offer for Selangor on Monday

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Unity Team involving Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) will launch its offer for the next five years ahead of the state election on Monday (July 31).

Selangor PH chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the nomination process for all 56 PH and BN candidates under the Selangor State Unity concept has proceeded smoothly today.

“The spirit of camaraderie and collaboration which is the basis of the federal government, is translated into the actions of the state polls because this cooperation is based on trust and not betrayal,“ he said in a statement today.

Amirudin who is also Selangor Menteri Besar said looking at the nomination of candidates situation which went well and was enlivened by the presence of the entire machinery in the state, he is confident the coalition parties in the Unity Government is leading in 68 to 70 per cent of the areas being contested as well as close fights in several other areas would see victory.

“This commitment will lift Selangor to an even higher level and it could only be realised with a sincere and united team capable of offering services honestly to raise the dignity of Selangor residents,” said Amirudin who is the candidate for Sungai Tua state constituency.-Bernama