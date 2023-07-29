State polls: PM wants all parties to campaign in respectful manner

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today advised all parties contesting in the six state polls and the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election to campaign in a respectful manner.

“Insya-Allah, let’s all campaign in an orderly, courteous and civilised manner,” the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman told reporters.

Anwar said he was satisfied with the nomination process for the state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu today.

“Alhamdulillah, it all runs smoothly. The candidates also submitted their nomination papers in order,” he said.

Earlier, Anwar was accompanied by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, and Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir in accompanying and showing support to the Unity Government’s candidates at several nomination centres in Selangor.

The Prime Minister also expressed his appreciation to Abang Johari and Hajiji for their presence and support for the PH-BN candidates.

The polling for the six state polls involving 36 state seats in Kedah, 45 in Kelantan, 32 in Terengganu, 40 in Penang, 56 in Selangor and 36 in Negeri Sembilan is set on Aug 12, together with the Kuala Terengganu by-election. -Bernama