State polls: PN retains Kedah with landslide win

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has retained power in Kedah with a two-thirds majority win in the state election held today.

According to data released by the Election Commission (EC) at 11 pm, PN has secured 30 of the 36 seats at stake to fend off the challenge by rivals Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) who only managed three seats.

Prior to the dissolution of the Kedah legislative assembly on June 28, PN held 20 seats (PAS-14, Bersatu-6); PH was represented in 10 (PKR-5, Amanah-3, DAP-2); BN held two (UMNO-2) and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (2).

Two other seats were left vacant after Gurun assemblyman Datuk Johari Abdul of PKR vacated his seat on Dec 18 last year when he was appointed Dewan Rakyat speaker, and following the death of Belantek assemblyman Datuk Mohd Isa Shafie on June 14. - Bernama