State polls: PN seat allocation 95 per cent done - Takiyuddin

KOTA BHARU: The process of allocating seats among Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties for the six state elections this year is 95 per cent completed, said PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pix).

He said PN would be applying the same formula it adopted for the 15th general election last November, including contesting under PAS’ moon symbol in Kelantan and Terengganu, and the PN logo in Penang, Kedah, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

“In the PN context, you can say seat distribution among component parties is 95 per cent settled and it’s up to these parties to determine their candidates.

“For sure the guideline is to pick winnable candidates to be fielded in seats allotted to the respective parties,” he told reporters at an Aidilfitri open house here today.

Takiyuddin, who is Kota Bharu Member of Parliament, said another round of seat negotiations would be held on May 24 for two west coast states while the other states are almost done with theirs.

PN comprises PAS, Bersatu and Gerakan. - Bernama