State polls: Police open 13 investigation papers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) opened a total of 13 investigation papers, involving various offences, during the six-state polls campaign period, as of yesterday.

Among the offences are mischief, defamation and improper use of network facilities.

PDRM Corporate Communications chief, ACP A. Skandaguru, said that in Kelantan a total of four investigation papers were opened, followed by Penang and Kedah with three investigation papers each.

He said that police opened two investigation papers in Selangor and one investigation paper was opened in Terengganu.

“In Kota Bahru, Kelantan, an investigation paper was opened under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief, when two posters of a candidate and nine flags of a political party were damaged,” he said in a statement today.

In Pasir Puteh, an investigation paper was opened under Section 504 of the Penal Code for deliberately hurling insults with the intention of breaching the peace, when false statements were made against a candidate of a political party, who allegedly did not resign as a civil servant.

“In Seberang Perai Utara, Penang, an investigation paper was opened under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation, when a 'Tik Tok' account, bearing the name of 'Kaunter Politik', made allegations that a party candidate had misappropriated zakat (tithe) money,” he said.

He said that, as of yesterday, the police had received a total of 127 police reports, with Selangor receiving the highest number of reports at 59.

“It was followed by Terengganu (25); Kelantan (23); Kedah (nine); Penang (six) and Negeri Sembilan with five reports,” he said.

Skandaguru added that police also approved a total of 440 ceramah (political talk) permits, with Kelantan being issued the highest number, at 91.

“Followed by Selangor with 84 permits, Kedah (82); Terengganu (70); Penang (60) and Negeri Sembilan with 53,” he said.

The Election Commission has set tomorrow (Aug 12) as the polling day for state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan, and for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election. -Bernama