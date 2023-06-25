State polls: Putra has no problem using PN logo - Ibrahim Ali

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) has no problem using the Perikatan Nasional (PN) logo to contest in the upcoming state elections, said its president Datuk Ibrahim Ali.

He said the party was not expecting several seats and was prepared to contest for any seat if given the chance.

“I want to make it clear that Putra will not merely be cheerleaders. We can work together if we are recognised.

“If we are given the opportunity to work with PN, we don’t mind if we are given two (or) three seats, and it doesn’t matter where the seats are,” he told a press conference after officiating at Putra fourth annual general assembly here today.

Ibrahim said he had conveyed this to PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan in their previous meetings.

However, to date, they have not come to any decision, he said.

“We are hoping that Putra be allowed to contest using Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu). quota. For example in Kelantan, Bersatu has eight seats and there is not much difference in their strength and support in the state compared to Putra.

“We hope we will be given the chance to work together with the coalition,“ he said. - Bernama