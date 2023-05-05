State polls: RMP ready to deploy more personnel if necessary

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) is prepared to mobilise additional men from the states not involved in six state elections to assist if required. Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali said the plan of the state election so far is to maintain the strength used in the 15th general election (GE15).

As RMP GE15 operations director, he had issued the order to all state police chiefs involved in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang.

“On the whole, there are 16,800 normal channels and 3,219 polling centres, while early voting would have 220 centres and 366 channels which would be manageable,” he said today.

He told Bernama at the seven-day RMP Open Championship 2023 Level III Shooting Tournament taking place at Shapadu Shooting Range here until Sunday with 787 participants including shooters from Indonesia, Thailand, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines.

At the same time, he is confident that the election in the six states involved will run smoothly like GE15 without any serious commotion.

Meanwhile, Hazani said RMP will also participate in the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA’23) which will be held from May 23 to 27 with the theme of Asia’s Maritime and Aerospace Trade Contact Points.

“Although there are no new assets, RMP will participate by displaying the assets that are available. Full support will be given to make the LIMA’23 exhibition a success because it is expected to be the biggest exhibition since it was held in 1991,“ he said. - Bernama