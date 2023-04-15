State polls: Seat distribution must be based on agreed principles - Loke

SEREMBAN: The distribution of state assembly seats between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) for the coming state elections must be decided based on principles agreed upon through the Unity Government Secretariat.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix) said among the principles and parameters that had been agreed upon were that seats won by a certain party will continue to be contested by that party in the coming state polls.

“When we enter into any seat negotiations, surely there are parameters and principles which must be agreed upon, namely the incumbent seat will continue to be held by the winning party. For example, if the seat was won by BN, we will not ask for it (as) it will certainly cause problems.

“For seats not won by either PH or BN, then we will negotiate like in Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan. Of course, there will be negotiations between PH and BN, that has been agreed upon,” he said after officiating the DAP state polls preparation retreat, here, today.

Loke, who is also the Negeri Sembilan DAP chairman, told reporters this when commenting on the Negeri Sembilan BN’s request for two additional seats from PH in the coming polls aimed at obtaining a balance in each state assembly.

He added that the seat distribution between PH and BN in the six states facing the polls should not be turned into polemics and all wishes and views of all parties must be referred to the central leadership.

“We respect views, everyone can give their views, every party has its wishes but, ultimately, I say that decisions must be based on shared principles,” he said.

He also said that there is no issue of any party being offended and all parties must be open to any decision made by the central leadership.

Meanwhile, during his speech at the retreat programme, Loke, who is also the Seremban Member of Parliament, said the PH and BN coalition need to reach an understanding to avoid the overlapping of seats in the state polls, besides the need for cooperation with each other. -Bernama