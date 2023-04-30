State polls seat negotiations: BN to include all component parties

IPOH : Barisan Nasional (BN) will not exclude any of the parties under the coalition in the negotiations of seats for the upcoming state elections, says its secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

He said the decision on the distribution of seats is subject to the mutual agreement of BN’s component parties.

“BN’s spirit remains, any negotiations involving seats will be discussed together.

“In yesterday’s BN Supreme Council meeting, it was also decided that the matter will be discussed amicably with the BN or PH (Pakatan Harapan) coalition,“ he said.

He told this to reporters at an Aidilfitri event organised by Ipoh Timor MP Howard Lee and Tebing Tinggi assemblyman Dr Aziz Bari.

Earlier, MCA vice president, who is also Penang MCA chairman, Tan Teik Cheng was reported as saying that seat negotiations between the two coalitions should include all component parties. - Bernama