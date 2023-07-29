State polls: Seats under Gombak parliamentary focus of PH-BN, PN battle

KUALA LUMPUR: Gombak was the centre of attraction for the government party bloc and the Opposition as the battle officially began in the six-state elections today, with the heavy presence of leaders and supporters from both sides during nominations.

As the nomination process kicked off for the total of 245 seats at stake in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, most eyes were trained on Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sungai Pusu, near here, where thousands had converged for candidates vying for the three state seats under Gombak to file in their papers.

In addition to the heavyweight candidates, the presence of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the same venue sent a clear message that a fierce contest was shaping up between the PH-BarisanNasional (BN) alliance and PN.

Indicating that Sungai Tua, Hulu Kelang and Gombak Setia were the ‘hot’ seats eyed by the two main political rivals, political analyst Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian said the unique demographics of voters there can go on to prove the true level of support for each competing party.

“These are the seats that could be the referendum and the focus to analyse the voting trend in predominantly urban Malay seats. These are important seats for any block to secure wins as a sign of majority support.

“I agree it could be described as the mother of all battles for this polls in which we will see whether PH can defend its stronghold or PN can succeed in seizing it,” he told Bernama on the focus given to the three seats.

The Gombak parliamentary constituency has a voter register of 49,055 in Sungai Tua; 88,480 (Gombak Setia); and 71,702 voters in Hulu Kelang, and before this, it was the constituency that launched two Selangor Menteris Besar namely Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Both were in PKR before Mohamed Azmin who was sacked by the party in February 2020 before joining Bersatu, which then formed the PN block with PAS and Gerakan.

Amirudin, who has been the Sungai Tua incumbent since 2018 before being appointed as Menteri Besar, seized the Gombak parliamentary seat from Mohamed Azmin in the 15th general election (GE15). Mohamed Azmin was Selangor Menteri Besar from 2014 to 2018.

In this state election, Amirudin who is defending the Sungai Tua seat, will be challenged by PN’s Muhammad Hanif Jamaluddin and Independent candidate G. Suman, while Mohamed Azmin who moved from Bukit Antarabangsa seat to Hulu Kelang is facing former Bukit Melawati assemblyman Juwairiya Zulkifli, who is PKR Wanita deputy chief.

In a series of firsts, Sabah Chief Minister and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Sarawak Premier, Gabungan Parti Sarawak chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg showed up together with other federal level leaders to support Unity Government party candidates while PN’s Muhyiddin and other party leaders escorted Azmin.

The state elections will be the first time PH, the coalition made of PH, DAP and Amanah, is working together with BN.

Nominations for candidates in six states, as well as for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election took place smoothly from 9 am to 10 am at 173 nomination centres.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh announced that 570 candidates, 501 men and 71 women, are contesting for 245 state seats, while Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim (PN-PAS) will face former Indera Mahkota MP Azan Ismail (PH-PKR) for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat.

A total of 168 candidates have been fielded, namely 137 from PN, PH (137), BN (108), PAS (77), Parti Rakyat Malaysia (13), Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) (19), Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) (four), Penang Front Party (PFP) (two), one candidate from Parti Utama Rakyat (PUR) and independent candidates (41).

Come Aug 12, 180 seats will see a straight fight, while 51 seats will witness a three-way contest, in addition to a four-cornered battle in 13 seats, while the Lunas state constituency will be the only seat that will see a five-cornered fight.

PH and BN will be contesting using their respective logos while the PAS logo will be used by PN candidates in Kelantan and Terengganu.

The state polls have become a testing ground for 41 independent candidates with 10 contenders each in Kedah, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, five each in Kelantan and Penang and one candidate in Terengganu.

MUDA candidate for the Bukit Antarabangsa seat, Melanie Ting Yi-Hlin, 23 is the youngest to be fielded in the state polls, while the oldest is Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) deputy chairman Ravinder Singh, 80, who is contesting the Pantai Jerejak seat in Penang.

The EC has set polling day on Aug 12 and early voting on Aug 8.-Bernama