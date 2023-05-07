State polls: Selangor has highest number of young and old voters

PUTRAJAYA: Statistics on the six states holding their elections this Aug 12 show Selangor as having the highest number of young voters between the ages of 18 and 20, totalling 274,194 people.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh (pix) said this was followed by Kedah with 104,284 voters, Kelantan (96,513); Penang (67,633); Terengganu (64,264) and Negeri Sembilan (55,017).

This brings the total number of voters in this category to 661,905 people, he told a press conference to announce the important dates for the state elections here today.

The six states going to the polls are Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan. The state elections have been set to be held simultaneously on Aug 12, with the nomination day on July 29.

Abdul Ghani said the highest category of voters for all the six states combined belongs to the 21 to 29 bracket, involving a total of 2,169,120 voters, with Selangor recording the highest at 851,180 voters.

Senior citizens aged 90 and above make up 28,991 of the overall eligible voters, with Selangor recording the highest number at 8,638, followed by Penang (6,152), Kedah (4,799), and Kelantan (4,367).

He said the election in the six states would involve a total of 9,773,571 eligible voters with Selangor recording the highest at 3,747,057, followed by Kedah (1,585,085), Kelantan (1,411,912), Penang (1,234,198), Terengganu (930,894) and Negeri Sembilan (864,425).

Women make up 50.17 per cent of the voters, or 4,935,937 people, while 49.83 per cent (4,837,634 voters) are men, he said. -Bernama