State polls: Selangor PH leaders to discuss seat distribution soon

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor Pakatan Harapan top leadership will be meeting soon to discuss seat distribution for the upcoming state election.

Selangor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman Izham Hashim said he will be holding talks with his PKR and DAP counterparts, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Gobind Singh Deo, respectively before a technical committee meets on the matter.

“In principle, the aim is to outline the criteria for the distribution. We have several methods but I don’t need to reveal them here because they are very detailed.

“We cannot simply just demand seats because then they will be no end to it, so there must be a fair way or criteria to handle seat distribution so that it is accepted by all the component parties,” he told reporters when met at the Jualan Jelajah Ehsan Rakyat (JER) 2.0 programme in Ampang here today.

Izham also said that a recent Selangor PH meeting decided that it will hold talks with Selangor Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) on the same matter.

“We have met for unofficial talks and it looked favourable. They (Umno dan BN) have given positive feedback and we hope to resolve the seat distribution issue and so on before Ramadan so that we can focus on work on the ground,” he said.

Meanwhile, Izham who is also Selangor Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman, said that the state government has agreed to provide compassionate aid to the residents of 15 houses in Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang after they were ordered to evacuate following a landslide incident in March.

Their area was later declared unsafe for occupancy.

“Each unit owner will get an estimate of RM300,000 and the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council will be demolishing the 15 homes for the area to be made as a buffer zone,” he said.

Izham said that in addition to the cash aid, all affected homeowners will be offered a Rumah Selangorku project unit at RM200,000 only.

The landslide incident claimed four lives and left one person slightly injured. - Bernama