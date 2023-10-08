State polls: Social media platform providers cooperate to help delete 3R content - Teo

KULAI: Social media service platform providers have given their cooperation in helping to delete content that touched on the 3R issue of race, religion and royalty throughout the campaigning period in the six state polls.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching (pix) said this was based on the report received from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), which is tasked with blocking such content, especially from political parties during this election period.

She said the ministry always carried out monitoring with the MCMC and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to ensure appropriate action can be taken as soon as possible.

“We did receive complaints (on 3R content) from the MCMC for this election, and the MCMC has sought the help of platform providers like TikTok and Meta to delete such content.

“Based on the report from MCMC, social media platform providers have given their full cooperation and we appreciate it. But, some were not very responsive and we will hold further discussions with them to further strengthen cooperation,” she told a media conference after providing contributions to six homeowners whose houses were involved in a fire in Jalan Ibrahim here today.

She said this when asked to comment on the cooperation of social media platform providers in blocking 3R content during the state polls.

Teo advised political party candidates not to touch on the 3R issue as a weapon when campaigning at the last minute and urged voters to fulfil their responsibilities on Saturday (Aug 12).

“Only two days left for campaigning, so I wish to urge all candidates to use this golden moment to explain what they want to offer to the people and not use the 3R issue as a campaign weapon,” she said.

Voters in Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah and Penang will cast their votes in the state elections on Saturday (Aug 12).

Earlier, Teo, who is also the Kulai Member of Parliament, said she handed over cash aid worth RM46,000 to six homeowners involved in the fire in Jalan Ibrahim, Kulai two days ago.

She said the assistance was to help ease their burden, adding that she would assist the homeowners to obtain aid to repair their houses from the Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) soon. -Bernama