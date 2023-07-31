State polls: State administration align with federal govt will benefit the people- Ahmad Said

CHUKAI: Terengganu Umno Liaison chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said today said that a state administration that is aligned with the federal government will benefit the people as their “voice” will directly be heard.

Currently, he said, there were no elected representatives be it from Barisan Nasional (BN) or Pakatan Harapan (PH) in Parliament, and this made it difficult for the people’s problems to get the attention of the federal government.

“The situation now is just like a chicken talking to a duck (leads nowhere because the state is not aligned with the federal government).

“The people have given PAS a chance to rule, now we are asking the people to give a mandate to BN to govern Terengganu,“ said the BN candidate for the Kijal state seat.

Ahmad, who is the incumbent Kijal Assemblyman, having won the seat since 1990, is defending the seat in a straight fight against the state Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman Datuk Razali Idris (PN-Bersatu) in the state election.

Ahmad, who is a former Terengganu Menteri Besar, expressed his hope to see his birth state continues to progress and be developed like the time when it was under BN’s rule.

“You can see my track record, many development projects were carried out in Terengganu, for example, the Kuala Terengganu Drawbridge), Bukit Kuang Bridge, and Kenyir Lake, as well as on education and sports.

“For example, we spend RM300 million a year on education, and the allocation is the biggest compared with other states,” he said.

Ahmad said BN is offering many benefits for young people as stated in its election manifesto, including a motorcycle loan of RM5,000 with only RM4,500 in repayment, and university students to be secured jobs upon graduation.

“The graduates will be placed in government departments or private agencies for one year with an allowance of RM1,500 a month for a diploma older and RM1,800 for a bachelor’s degree holder, but these can be realised only if BN wins,” he said.

In the 14th General Election (GE14), PAS won 22 of the 32 seats in the State Assembly, with the remaining 10 by BN. - Bernama