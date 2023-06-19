State polls: Sultan of Selangor reminds all not to touch on sensitive issues

KLANG: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix) has reminded candidates and their supporters in the coming state elections not to play up issues touching on religion, race and other sensitive matters which can destroy harmony and unity among the people.

His Royal Highness said all campaigns should be conducted in an ethical and responsible manner in accordance with election regulations and other related laws.

“Candidates and their supporters are reminded not to resort to slander and pitting one party against another during campaigns to avoid creating disunity among the people,” Sultan Sharafuddin said at a ceremony on the dissolution of the Selangor State Assembly at Balai Dewan Diraja of Istana Alam Shah here today.

The Sultan explained that the ceremony was brought forward to today because His Royal Highness and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin would be leaving tomorrow to perform the haj and were expected to return on July 4.

“Therefore, in exercising the power conferred on me under Clause (2) Article 70 of the Constitution of Selangor Government 1959 and after discussing with and receiving a request for dissolution of the state assembly from the Menteri Besar, I have consented to signing the Proclamation of Dissolution of Selangor State Assembly today and it will be effective on Friday, June 23,” His Royal Highness said.

Sultan Sharafuddin hoped that all quarters would pray for Allah to facilitate their pilgrimage and that they would obtain “mabrur” (accepted) haj.

With the consent given by Sultan Sharafuddin, the Selangor State Assembly will be dissolved just two days before the expiry of its term on June 25.

The first meeting of the Selangor State Assembly after the 14th general election (GE14) of May 9, 2018 was held on June 26, 2018.

Apart from Selangor, five other states, namely Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan, will also hold their state elections this year.

The Sultan of Selangor also said he would leave for London on July 28 for treatment and Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HoLEP) surgery by a team led by Dr Tev Aho.

“I expect to return home on Aug 15, 2023. If health permits, I would come back earlier than scheduled,” Sultan Sharafuddin said.

His Royal Highness also asked all those present to pray for his health, well-being and recovery for him to return to his duties after the surgery. - Bernama