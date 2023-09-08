State Polls: Support for BN-PH candidates is rising

PASIR PUTEH: The support from the voters in six states for the Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates is increasing, said BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

However, Ahmad Zahid said he wanted all the BN and PH machineries working on the ground to refrain from being complacent and be alert to any actions of the opposition parties.

“I may be a bit biased, (but) there is a significant wind of change blowing in favor of the candidates of the Unity Government or the MADANI Government.

“I am satisfied with the hard work performed by our machineries. But in this final round of campaigning, surely our political opponents will continue to push and do various strategies,” he told a press conference after attending the Leader with the Community Programme at Tok Bali fishermen’s settlement here today.

Also present were UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, UMNO Pasir Puteh division chief Datuk Zawawi Othman and BN candidate for Semerak state constituency Marshella Ali.

The UMNO president also urged the BN machinery and supporters to play a role in attracting everyone’s support to help BN-PH victory in the Aug 12 state elections.

“Don’t be satisfied with only the support of our voters, this is the most appropriate time to invite friends who don’t have a party to support our candidates. In Kelantan in particular there are several pledges offered by the Unity Government if it wins the election and form the state government,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid said he saw support for the Unity Government candidates also increasing in the PAS-led state.

“The momentum is definitely in our favor, I participated in the MADANI Tour in Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah and Jeli. I have never seen such an encouraging response.

“However, we also hope that Kelantan voters will give the BN and PH candidates a chance this time to prove that we can do better than the current state government,“ he added.-Bernama