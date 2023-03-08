State polls: Support for PH-BN alliance at its best - Rafizi

SHAH ALAM: Voters support for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang is currently at its best, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Rafizi Ramli (pix).

He said the conclusion was derived based on information from various sources as well as reports from the field that he received, thus refuting the claims that the three PH-administered states will fall after the state elections as announced by the Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“I dare say that the collapse of the Unity Government after the state polls as bandied by the PN leadership will not happen because the reports we have received showed the opposite,“ he said while campaigning during the Jelajah Perpaduan ceramah at Sungai Kandis near here today.

PN leaders, in their ceramah throughout the state polls campaign so far, have been insinuating that the PH-BN government is bound to collapse if PAS and Bersatu manage to wrest Selangor and Negeri Sembilan PN, two states that are under PH rule.

Meanwhile, Rafizi was of the view that the PAS-Bersatu cooperation will not last, saying that this was based on PKR’s past experience of being in alliance with them.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah as well as the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election to be held simultaneously on Aug 12, with early voting on Aug 8. - Bernama