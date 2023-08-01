State polls: Talks with BN not a difficult issue, all about timing - Loke

SEREMBAN: DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook there should not be any major issues in discussions concerning political cooperation between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) to face the upcoming state elections.

Loke believes ‘political timing’ was key when making decisions on the matter.

“There should be no issues in the discussions, in politics, timing is key, anything that needs to be done always requires consideration.

“To me, it’s not a difficult issue, we (PH and BN) have formed the government and sit in the same Cabinet. We (managed) to complete discussions on the formation of the government in five days, so the question of difficult negotiations does not arise.

“When the time comes, a decision will be made, and there is a process to go through for discussions and negotiations,” Loke, who is Transport Minister and Seremban MP, told reporters after attending the N9 Youth Talent Competition 2022 here today.

Loke, however, pointed out that the main focus now was to ensure the country’s administration runs smoothly.

He said the people want the Unity Government to function efficiently and handle its entrusted duties well.

The six states with elections due this year are Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

“Once the state legislative assemblies are dissolved, there will still be 60 days to hold elections. The parties are experienced enough, so I am not worried about delays in the negotiations, no issues with that. The people want the government to function well,” he said.

PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution said yesterday that the coalition had yet to discuss with BN about possible cooperation in facing the six state elections this year. - Bernama