State polls: Terengganu yet to decide on state assembly dissolution date - Ahmad Samsuri

MARANG: The date of dissolution of the Terengganu State Assembly (DUN) to pave the way for the State Election (PRN) has not been decided yet, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (pix).

However, he said that certain dates regarding the matter have been thought of, but they need to be presented to the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin first for his consent.

“As to when I will have the audience with Tuanku Sultan is also not known yet. I have yet to seek an audience with Tuanku Sultan regarding this matter.

“Let me inform Tuanku Sultan first and then I will announce. We still have time until June 30 (when the DUN dissolves automatically),“ he told reporters after the launching ceremony of Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Marang election machinery here, last night.

Besides Terengganu, the state governments of Kedah and Selangor have also yet to announce the date of dissolution of their respective state assemblies, while the Kelantan state assembly reportedly will be dissolved on June 22, Penang (June 28), and Negeri Sembilan (June 30).

Meanwhile, PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, who was also present, said the PN Presidential Council will convene on Wednesday (June 21) to discuss the distribution of seats among components in the coalition to face the elections in the six states .

He said that at the moment there were only a few seats left that have not been settled and that these would take into account the suitability of the PN component parties to contest them. -Bernama