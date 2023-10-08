State polls: TNB all set to ensure stable electricity supply on polling day

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 2,500 Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) employees will be on standby in the field and in the operation rooms in the six states involved in state elections this Saturday.

TNB Chief Distribution Network Officer Wan Nazmy Wan Mahmood said it was one of the preparatory steps to ensure that the electricity supply in all 3,214 polling stations and 180 official vote tallying centres was in good condition.

“TNB has made early preparations in an effort to ensure the technical, operational and standby aspects of electricity supply to those locations are always assured. We have also deployed task forces to monitor and stand by at important locations,“ he said in a statement.

He said a total of 198 mobile power trucks and 144 mobile gensets have also been placed on standby to provide electricity if needed.

Wan Nazmy said the electricity supply situation throughout the country would also be monitored at all times until the official tallying of votes, which was expected to continue until midnight on Saturday or early the next morning.

As a precautionary measure, TNB also reminded all parties to refrain from digging up the ground to reduce the risk of touching electric cables, thereby avoiding the possibility of electricity supply disruption due to cable damage.

Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan go the polls this Saturday (Aug 12) - Bernama