State polls: UMNO has a certain way of wooing voters

MACHANG: UMNO has a certain way in getting voters to support the component parties under the Unity Government in the upcoming state elections, said its president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the same approach had been taken by UMNO in Barisan Nasional (BN) and this time it will be done on the basis of unity among the parties supporting the Unity Government.

“In the past, UMNO voters who are BN voters also supported candidates from MCA, MIC and other BN (component) parties.

“We are using the same approach not because of the name of the party but we have created a sense of togetherness as a team in the Unity Government,“ the BN chairman told reporters at a Raya celebration at Bukit Tiu here today.

On the list of candidates for the six state polls, the Deputy Prime Minister said the party has shortlisted the candidates after discussions were held with the BN liaison chiefs of the six states.

The state polls will be held this year in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.- Bernama