State polls: Umno Youth ready to work with other youth wings

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Umno Youth is ready to fight and be committed to working together with the youth wings in the Unity Government in the six-state elections, including in seats that the party is not contesting.

Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh (pix) said he would ensure the Umno Youth election machinery worked hard to ensure victory for candidates from parties in the Unity Government.

“Given that the 15th General Election just took place a few months ago, the preparation this time is more or less the same, there are only a few portfolios that we want to focus on.

“We will also work together with other youth wings from parties in the Unity Government,” he told reporters after the Pentas Anak Muda Madani programme here yesterday.

Also present were PKR youth wing Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief Adam Adli Abd Halim and his deputy Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim.

Commenting on the programme, Dr Muhamad Akmal said it was the first time that Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) shared the same stage, demonstrating the spirit of unity and commitment of both parties to fight together for the state polls.

He said that although it was still 'awkward' for him to share the stage with PH Youth, he hoped that it would benefit the people and political parties in the Unity Government.

“Today, history is created for the BN and PH Youth wings because, for the first time, we are sharing the same stage at the national level, and so far we have seen encouraging support from the grassroots. We hope this spirit will continue until the polling day on Aug 12,” he said. -Bernama