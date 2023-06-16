State polls: Unity Govt leaders keep mum about seat allocation details

KUALA LUMPUR: Questions still surround the seat allocation between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) for state elections in six states after leaders who attended yesterday’s meeting kept their silence.

PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli (pix) did say that the discussions he chaired yesterday went well, but declined to elaborate.

“No comment on the details but it went well,“ he told reporters when met at Dato’ Onn Tower, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Unity Government leaders who attended the three-hour meeting included BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Terengganu Umno chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said, DAP deputy secretary-general Liew Chin Tong and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) communications director Khalid Abd Samad.

Rafizi was reported to have said earlier in the day that final negotiations would focus on the agreement of the component parties in the Unity Government in determining the seat allocations.

Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu and Kelantan are slated to hold their state elections this year. -Bernama