State polls: Works Ministry to ensure no roadworks for smooth traffic flow

GUA MUSANG: The Works Ministry (KKR) will ensure that there is no roadworks on roads and highways in the six states involved in Saturday's state elections from tomorrow until Sunday.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad (pix) said the measure was being taken to ensure smooth traffic flow during the period

“Apart from that, traffic control will also be assisted by the police to ensure that there are no disrupted routes during the polls in the six states involved,“ he told reporters after officiating the Desa Cergas programme at Pasir Linggi, Pos Lebir, here, today.

Commenting further, Abdul Rahman said that for Kelantan he had asked the engineer of the Gua Musang district to ensure smooth traffic flow to facilitate the journey of the state's outstation voters.

“We ask that the district engineer help ensure that the traffic inside Gua Musang City moves smoothly.

“Therefore, starting from the Tanah Putih roundabout, we will open a two-way road to make it easier for those who go through this district to Kota Bharu or Rantau Panjang,“ he said.

Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan go the polls this Saturday (Aug 12). -Bernama