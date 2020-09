KOTA KINABALU Sabah state assemblymen who have known Datuk Hajiji Noor (pix) for a long time described the new Chief Minister as humble but firm in carrying out his tasks.

Membakut assemblyman Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif said the Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman is a calm leader.

According to Mohd Arifin, Hajiji’s firmness could be seen through his credibility in fighting for the rights and interests of the people, especially in the area he represents, namely the Sulaman state constituency.

“He (Hajiji) is a good leader and always open-minded. Apart from that, he is also firm in matters of truth because he wants to maintain people’s trust,“ he told Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, Tanjung Keramat assemblyman Shahelmei Yahya described Hajiji as a friendly and approachable person who is very objective in his decision making.

“He is very consistent in his principle of struggle. For me, Datuk Hajiji is the most ideal choice for the post in the new Sabah context,” said Shahelmei who is also one of the young leaders in Sabah Umno who won the state seat in the state election on Saturday.

Tamparuli assemblyman Datuk Jahid Jahim, on the other hand, is confident that Hajiji could bring Sabah to a better level based on his vast experience in politics as well as having held several important portfolios in the state Cabinet.

“Hajiji is a caring and hardworking leader,“ said Jahid.

Kuala Penyu assemblyman Datuk Limus Jury, who is grateful for Hajiji’s appointment, also hoped that the new state government could continue to work hard for the benefit of the people.

“We want new leaders who can help solve the people’s problems,“ he said.

Sugut assemblyman Datuk James Ratib also expressed confidence in the leadership of Hajiji and said his vast experience is an advantage and strength to lead the state government administration.

Sook assemblyman Datuk Ellron Angin opined that Hajiji always listened to the people’s grievances and strived to resolve their problems.

“I have known him for a long time. Apart from always being humble, he is also a leader who focuses on carrying out his duties,” he said.

Hajiji was sworn in today as Sabah’s 16th Chief Minister before Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at the Istana Negeri here.

His appointment came after the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah coalition, consisting of PN, Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), won a simple majority with 38 of the 73 state seats in the recently concluded state election.-Bernama