Stateless siblings urged to present themselves at NRD

KUALA LUMPUR: The four stateless siblings purportedly denied schooling sessions for not having identification cards have been urged to present themselves at the National Registration Department for their cases to be reviewed in detail.

The NRD said this was also to allow the department to make some research to get the facts of the case and actual status in relation to citizenship application for Aziq Fadyan, 24, Azreen Batrisya, 22, Azzahra Batrisya, 12 and Azalea Batrisya, nine.

“We urge the public not to sensationalise this matter because the information is from one party only and could give a misleading impression of government services.

“The process carried out by the NRD is always subject to the Federal Constitution and the law in force,“ the department said in a statement referring to a report by a local media portal.

The NRD also called on those who have any question about citizenship and matters related to the department, not to seek the services of middlemen or media platforms, but to come directly to any of its 212 offices nationwide.

“The department is always prepared to help and give advice because each application and individual problem will require different solutions, “ read the statement. - Bernama