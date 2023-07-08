Statement by Bersatu dep president on change in federal govt baseless: Ramkarpal Singh

GEORGE TOWN: The statement by Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu of a change in the federal government, if Perikatan Nasional (PN) wins in all the six state elections this Aug 12, is baseless as all parliamentary members are bound by the anti-party hopping law.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Ramkarpal Singh (pix) said that the anti-party hopping law prevented elected representatives from hopping over to another political party after securing the contested seat.

“Under the law, any Member of Parliament cannot jump party because it (the law) has come into force at the federal level even though there are some states that have not passed the law yet.

“So, if they (PN) win in the state elections, it does not affect the federal government. The statement by Ahmad Faizal is baseless,” he told Bernama today.

Earlier, Ramkarpal Singh, who is Bukit Gelugor Member of Parliament for Bukit Gelugor, and Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying visited Sekolah Kebangsaan Batu Lanchang to inspect the repair and upgrading work being carried out at the school.

Early voting will be held in the six states tomorrow, while polling day is on Aug 12. The states are Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah and Penang. - Bernama