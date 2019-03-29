Statement regarding water cut from today to Sunday in Negri Sembilan is fake: SAINS

SEREMBAN: Syarikat Air Negri Sembilan (SAINS) denied a statement issued by irresponsible parties regarding the water supply cut in several districts in the state from today to Sunday, describing it as a fake statement.

SAINS public relations division head Norzita Ismail said they had never issued an official statement on the water supply cut from today until March 31 in any district in Negri Sembilan.

“Any SAINS official information regarding scheduled water shutdown should be done in accordance with the procedures set by the Water Services Commission (SPAN).

“Official notices and press releases from SAINS need to be issued to all related parties such as Board members, state elected representative, Village Community Management Council (MPKK) and other involved stakeholders,” she said in a statement, here today.

Norzita added in terms of generation and method of channelling the notices and press releases, SAINS uses a style of writing and language that is easy to understand with complete job specification, the period of work, expected completion and recovery period.

“Hence, SAINS again denied the fake statement produced by the irresponsible parties,” he said. — Bernama