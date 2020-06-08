States must obey RMCO, says Ismail

PETALING JAYA: All states have to adhere to and implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) that was announced by the federal government.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said this as the latest SOPs under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) would be gazetted into law on June 10, replacing the current conditional MCO, which ends tomorrow.

“Other than Sarawak, which has its own act in relation to infectious diseases, there is only one Act 342, which is at the federal level. As such, this should be the reference for all states.

“States cannot make other rules and regulations, otherwise it will be ultra vires and will not be applicable,” he said in his daily press conference in Putrajaya today.

“So once Act 243 is gazetted, all states must obey the RMCO. And they won’t be able to enforce otherwise, because there are no other provisions (to allow it).”

Ismail was commenting on Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow’s statement yesterday that the state would continue enforcing the CMCO when the RMCO comes into force on Wednesday.

Chow had said that the RMCO would only be enforced after the state government fine tunes the SOPs on the matter during its state Security Council Committee meeting on Wednesday.

Ismail Sabri said even if Penang decides not to implement the RMCO, enforcement officers at the federal level, including the police, would still be able to take action against violators in the state.

“This is because the laws at the federal level also applies to all the states.

“Whatever it is, I hope states, especially Penang, will implement Act 342 when it comes into force on June 10,” he said.

Ismail Sabri’s statement today is contrary to his claim previously, when the CMCO was first announced to be implemented beginning May 4, to allow most businesses to resume full operations.

Then, the senior minister had said that it was up to the respective states to decide whether to adopt the CMCO in full or to make adjustments where they see fit.

“We have said that states can adjust the SOPs to their respective needs. However, they must be based on the one provided by the federal government,” he had said.