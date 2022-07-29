States to amend laws to prevent assemblymen from switching parties

MALACCA: Following the passing of the bill on anti-party hopping in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, several states are likely to amend their state constitutions to also prevent state assemblymen from switching parties.

Melaka and Penang have already announced that they are ready to amend their state constitutions to bring the provisions in line with changes at the federal level.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the implementation of the anti-party hopping law was part of the Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto in the Melaka state election in November last year.

“I support the bill (on anti-party hopping). It has been settled in Parliament; we wait for it to be presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“There is a time frame given to states to make similar amendments,” he told reporters after opening the Melaka state-level National Youth Consultative Council meeting here today.

In GEORGE TOWN, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said Penang would also amend its state constitution to bar state assemblymen from switching parties.

Chow said he had directed the state legal adviser to look into this matter.

Penang would hold a special State Assembly sitting in September to table amendments to the state constitution to provide for this, he told reporters today.

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No. 3) 2022 on provisions prohibiting Members of Parliament from switching parties was approved by a two-thirds majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun said 209 MPs supported the bill while 11 MPs were absent during bloc voting. — Bernama