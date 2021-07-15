States told to make preparations to receive more vaccines

ALOR SETAR: State governments have been urged to quickly submit their proposals to the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) if they need additional Vaccination Centres (PPV).

Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim said the state governments must make appropriate preparations because more vaccines would be received in the next two months to ensure the smooth running of the immunisation process at every PPV.

“For example, I visited four PPVs in Kedah and found the immunisation process going smoothly. But the PPV in Pendang was functioning at over its capacity, namely, it was administering 1,200 jabs instead of 800.

“If there is a need for more PPVs, quickly submit your proposals to the central CITF. We do not want congestions at the PPVs to pose a risk to those coming to get their vaccination,” he told reporters after visiting the Sultan Abdul Halim Stadium PPV today.

In the meantime, he said the ministry had informed all PPV personnel to get vaccinated besides ensuring that standard operating procedures (SOPs), such as screenings of Covid-19 symptoms, were properly carried out.

“Those with Covid-19 symptoms can delay their vaccinations. No need to go to the PPV because it will endanger others,” said Ahmad Amzad.

On Tuesday, the Shah Alam Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) PPV in Selangor was closed after 204 positive Covid-19 cases were detected among the staff at the PPV.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry was confident that the rate of vaccination would go up due to, among others, the confirmation by Pharmaniaga Bhd of its commitment to comply with the order of 12 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine at the end of the month.

“We will also receive an additional contribution of one million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from the United States, one million doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine from Japan and we are also waiting for a contribution of 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine from China,” he added. — Bernama