States urged to prepare disaster risk map

PUTRAJAYA: Each state should prepare a disaster-related risk map for use in the formulation of policies and preparation of budget.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), the call was made by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad (pix) during an engagement session with chairmen of State Disaster Management Committees (JPBN) virtually yesterday.

In a NADMA statement today, Abdul Latiff also called on all agencies at state and district levels to give their cooperation to ensure preventive and mitigation measures are carried out based on data and scientific studies.

In the session, JPBN chairmen were reminded to ensure each agency played its respective role during a disaster including carrying out preparations and facing the disaster by coordinating asset and human resource needs.

NADMA said the engagement session was aimed at ensuring the preparedness of government machinery in facing a disaster at maximum level.

The National Preparedness Month (BKN) 2021 was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.

BKN which is celebrated in October each year is aimed at improving the level of awareness and preparedness of various parties on the disaster especially to face the monsoon season and various types of disasters such as floods and landslides. — Bernama