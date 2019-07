SEREMBAN: The Department of Statistics is conducting a trial census in preparation for Malaysia’s 2020 Population and Housing Census (2020 Census) by utilising technology in data collection, its chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said.

He said the trial, which will use the Online Self-Listing system, e-Census, Computer Assisted Personal Interview and Computer Assisted Telephone Interview, will be conducted at selected residences nationwide beginning today until Aug 7.

“The use of Intelligent Character Recognition technology will be considered in the implementation of the census this time to ensure data processing is fast and effective.

“Meanwhile, Statistic Data Warehouse was also developed as an effort to strengthen the statistical governance system covering the aspects of distribution, archive, access to microdata and aggregate data that can be used for the Census 2020 implementation,“ he said at the Negri Sembilan Population Seminar, which was launched by Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Mohd Uzir described the method as timely as the approach was appropriate for the Generation Z target group who are mostly known to be technology-savvy. — Bernama