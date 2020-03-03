Status of DAP, PKR assemblymen to be discussed at party level soon: Adly Zahari

MALACCA: The status of two state assemblymen, Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (DAP-Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Muhamad Jailani Khamis (PKR-Rembia), who now support Perikatan Nasional, will be discussed at the party level soon, said Malacca Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Adly Zahari.

Adly described the action of the two assemblymen as a betrayal of the people’s mandate.

He said this at a press conference in Bukit Katil, here today. Also present were Malacca PKR chairman Datuk Halim Bachik and DAP chairman Datuk Tey Kok Kiew.

Yesterday, Malacca Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob received representations that Adly no longer commands confidence of the majority of the state assembly.

With the two switching camps, it was claimed that Perikatan Nasional now has the support of 17 assemblymen in the 28-seat state assembly.

Halim said under the PKR agreement, any elected representative who switches camp, would have to pay a fine of RM10 million.

However, he said, the matter should be referred to the PKR disciplinary board for further action. - Bernama