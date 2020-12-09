Status of Malaysians in prisons abroad to be raised in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR: The status and number of Malaysians imprisoned abroad, as well as the Foreign Ministry’s efforts to help them will be raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order of the Meeting, the matter will be raised during the question for oral answer session through a question by Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem (GPS-Serian) to the Foreign Minister.

There is also a question by Ma’mun Sulaiman (Warisan-Kalabakan) to the Minister of Health on the ministry’s level of preparedness and action that has been taken to curb the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic and the management of the treatment of patients in Sabah.

Datuk Mohd Salim Sharif (BN-Jempol) will ask the Minister of International Trade and Industry on efforts made to explore new areas of employment in line with the current developments of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0) to reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

The question and answer session will then be continued with the debate and winding up of the Supply Bill 2021 at the committee stage by two more ministries, namely the the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Housing and Local Government.

Based on the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the debate session will continue for 10 days until Dec 15, with the Third Session of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament will sit for 29 days until Dec 17.-Bernama