Status of Sabah, Sarawak as regions not gazetted yet: Abang Johari

KUCHING: The status of Sarawak and Sabah as regions n Malaysia has not yet been gazetted, with the matter to be discussed during the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) meeting between the federal government and Sarawak, scheduled on Jan 19.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said the change in the status of the two states as regions was still at the proposal stage.

“The matter has not been gazetted. It is still a proposal. Indeed, since the beginning, we (Sabah and Sarawak) should have the status as regions, but the situation has changed...that is why we amended the Federal Constitution,“ he told reporters at the Kuching Car Free Day Programme here today.

He said the Sabah and Sarawak’s status as regions would be discussed at the coming MA63 meeting.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to be in Sarawak on Jan 18 and 19 for a two-day working visit.

Last Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also UMNO president, in his policy speech at the party’s general assembly, said Sabah and Sarawak have been accorded the status of region and are no longer regarded as states within Malaysia, but did not say when it came into effect. - Bernama