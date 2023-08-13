Status quo remains with PH, PN controlling same states

PETALING JAYA: Results of the six state elections have caused no changes in governance of the state governments, although Perikatan Nasional (PN) saw a stronger voter turnout.

Nontheless, Selangor lost its two-thirds majority in the State Assembly due to a strong showing from PN, which maintained control of Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu. The Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition has retained Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang.

Today’s polls increased the seats held by PN. It also won big on the East Coast with 32-0 in Terengganu and 43-2 in Kelantan, according to Malaysiakini.

PN also secured four seats in Negeri Sembilan, making a mark in the state when it previously had none.

Meanwhile, Penang’s incumbent chief minister, Chow Kon Yeow, is expected to be sworn in for a second term tomorrow.