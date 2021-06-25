Statutory declaration puts Umno chief Ahmad Zahid in tight spot

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi(pix)’s position as Umno president has never been more unstable.

An open revolt in the form of a statutory declaration (SD) to replace him as party spokesman has already garnered the support of more than half of the party’s representatives in the Dewan Rakyat.

The SD, to stay his hand in triggering an early general election, is to pave the way for a change in leadership, according to political analysts.

But ultimately, it is a self-serving exercise, said political commentator Dr Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi.

“It is very clear that those who initiated the SD and those who have signed it are looking out for their personal interests rather than for the good of the country,” he told theSun.

“They have only one objective, and that is to gain position and wield the power that comes with it.”

Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz revealed this week that he was the person behind the SD move, that aims to replace Ahmad Zahid as party spokesman with Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

He said 25 of the 41 Umno MPs have already signed it, a claim that Ahmad Zahid has dismissed as a “cartoon story”.

The SD move was triggered by Ahmad Zahid’s submission of a letter to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah declaring Umno MPs’ support for PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the country’s new prime minister, without their knowledge.

Nazri has denied that the move is to force a change in government or to necessitate the appointment of a new prime minister.

Rather, it was to make Hishammuddin the voice of the party and to explain its opposition to Anwar becoming prime minister.

Tajuddin said the MPs who have signed the SD want to appear worthy or valuable to Pakatan Harapan while biding time before Hishammuddin takes over as prime minister.

Political analyst and associate professor at Universiti Malaya Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said this was a sign that there may be a leadership change in Umno and that Hishammuddin is primed to become its next leader.

However, he said it is not a

shoo-in yet for Hishammuddin, given that Ahmad Zahid and his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan won the top two positions democratically.

“If anything happens to the party president, the deputy president takes over,” he pointed out.

Hishammuddin, who last served as vice-president, does not hold any position in Umno currently.

Professor of Asian Studies at the University of Tasmania, James Chin, said Ahmad Zahid’s resilience as a leader will be tested when the 14-day ultimatum he set for the government ends.

“If Parliament fails to convene after the 14 days, it shows that the party is not united and he is not strong enough to push for what his faction wants,” Chin said.

Ahmad Zahid had said on Monday that the government must reconvene Parliament within 14 days as a sign of respect for the Rulers.

This was in response to a statement by the Rulers last week that Parliament should sit as soon as possible.

Chin added that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is playing the factions against each other and “he plays it very well”.

“If Ahmad Zahid cannot force an election this time, he will be challenged at the next party elections.”

“His only hope is to push through his desire for a general election. That is the only way left for him to strengthen his leadership,” he added.

If he loses, Ahmad Zahid will have the ignominy of being the first Umno president to never serve as prime minister.