Stay away from politics, civil servants reminded

KUALA LUMPUR: Civil servants have been reminded that they risked losing their jobs if they got involved in politics.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin (pix) pointed out that under Regulation 21(1) of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993, civil servants in the top management group and managerial as well as professional group were prohibited from taking part in politics.

Such involvement included issuing political statements, publishing or circulating political party articles, canvassing for a political party, becoming an election agent, standing for election for any political post or holding any post in any political party.

Hanipa added that while officers in the education service from graded DG41 to DG48 (other than a principal, headmaster or officer with administrative post in a government agency) were allowed to get involved in political activities, this had to be done with the approval of the relevant head of service or department.

“If their involvement is without approval, or if they break any regulation, disciplinary action can be taken against them. These actions can be as lenient as issuing a warning or as harsh as sacking them, depending on the seriousness of the offence,” he told the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Hanipa was responding to a question from Datuk Abd Rahim Bakri (PH-Kudat) whether civil servants were still barred from taking part in the country’s political process and democratic system by holding positions in a political party.

Rahim also argued that Article 10 of the Federal Constitution granted the right of freedom of expression and assembly to every citizen, and that this should also apply to civil servants.

However, Hanipa argued that this was debatable, and that those unhappy with the government’s policy could challenge it in court.

“The best forum to decide if the policy to disallow civil servants from political participation is against the constitution will be the court,” he said.

To another supplementary question, Hanipa acknowledged that even with applications made by civil servants to join politics, seldom had there been cases where they were approved.

“If you look at any other governments too, as much as possible, they wouldn’t want their officers to be actively involved in politics, because they are worried that this will affect the principle of neutrality in the government,” he said.