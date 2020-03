JOHOR BARU: Johor Ruler, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has called on residents of the two areas in Simpang Renggam, Kluang Johor to remain calm, following the issuance of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) there.

In a post uploaded on his Facebook page, Sultan Ibrahim urged the residents to give their full cooperation and to always abide by all instructions issued by the authorities.

“I hope the residents of the two areas will not panic and will cooperate with the medical personnel to help prevent Covid-19 infection from spreading to other areas.

“I am very concerned about the state of everyone’s health. Your safety and wellbeing are always in my prayers.” he said in the statement uploaded by the Royal Press Office (RPO).

Yesterday, the government announced the enforcement of the EMCO in Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam effective today until April 9.

The decision was made after 61 residents were tested positive for Covid-19. — Bernama